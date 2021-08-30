Resident Evil Welcome To Raccoon City First Cast Images Unveiled

The Resident Evil franchise is a massive one. After getting its start back on the original PlayStation console, this IP blew up. We saw countless video game titles and even blockbuster movies come out. But, of course, the films were drastically different from the video game narrative. While some iconic characters pop up, the movie left the source material to do something unique. Now, fans of the video game industry will get a chance of a faithful movie adaptation.

Resident Evil Welcome to Raccoon City is a film directed by Johannes Roberts. We’re going to see the movie adapt both Resident Evil and Resident Evil 2 into the film. Of course, we’re interested in seeing just how much source material can get highlighted from both games in the movie. Regardless, fans are excited, and we’re still waiting on a trailer to highlight the game premise. With that said, IGN did get their hands on three photos for the film. These images showcase some of the cast and a bit of a look at the set.

For instance, we get an image of the iconic cast of characters emerging into the mansion. Here we see the adaptations of Chris Redfield, Albert Wesker, Jill Valentine, and Brad Vickers. Meanwhile, another image highlights Leon Kenndy and Claire Redfield. Lastly, the final image highlights Lisa Trevor, a female that was experimented on by Umbrella. So far, those are the only three images released, but that has some fans eager to see what else pops up next.

Fans were recently diving into the latest installment to the Resident Evil franchise, Resident Evil Village. Likewise, there was a Netflix series debut this year called Resident Evil Infinite Darkness. But, unfortunately, we have to hold on a bit longer to get a chance to watch Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City as it’s not set to release until November 24, 2021.

