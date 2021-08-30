Far Cry 6 Players Can Holster Their Weapons To Disguise Themselves As Civilians

Far Cry fans are eagerly awaiting October. Finally, we’re going to receive the next thrilling installment to this franchise with Far Cry 6. However, we’re still finding new interesting aspects of this game. One of the latest small reveals came from the Ubisoft Creative Director Navid Khavari. During a conversation with Play UK Magazine, the creative director revealed that players could holster their weapons this time around.

With Far Cry 6, the game is centered around a tyrant dictator. Set within a fictional Caribbean island called Yara, there is a mixture of guards, guerrilla fighters, along innocent civilians. As a result, it would make sense that some guerrilla fighters can easily blend in with the civilian crowd. That’s something the developers thought of and decided to give the ability to holster weapons. With the weapon holster, players will be able to avoid immediate detection.

Holstered weapons will allow players to seem like an average Yara citizen. That would give the ability to freely explore the map without having to deal with guards popping up. Likewise, this would also give players the element of surprise as you line up attacks. Of course, I’m sure there are restricted areas within the game that won’t matter if you’re holstered or not. However, that tiny little feature could lead to some interesting gameplay moments.

Additionally, it also looks like there are some options to drive around vehicles that won’t pick up attention from guards. It seems like this should be a bit easier to manage stealth or pass through areas without setting off alarms. For fans wanting to pick up this game, you’ll need to wait until October 7, 2021. Far Cry 6 will be launching for the PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 platforms.

Source