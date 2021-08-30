Pokemon Legends: Arceus Reportedly Will Feature Limited Storage Space For Trainers

Pokemon fans have quite a bit to get excited for when it comes to video games. First, we have the upcoming Pokemon Diamond and Pokemon Pearl video game remakes coming out. Likewise, there is a brand new installment releasing with Pokemon Legends: Arceus. With Pokemon Legends: Arceus, the game will be getting players back into the past before there is any Pokemon League. It’s also an open-world video game experience that has plenty of fans eager to dive into.

With this new change-up of setting, another aspect will be a bit different for players. It looks like Pokemon Legends: Arceus will feature limited storage space for trainers. This means that when you’re out in the open gathering items, you won’t see all your items on the character. Instead, players will have to manage their items. Players can decide on what to bring with them on the go, along with what to keep in storage.

This is not a confirmed feature. Instead, this comes from an insider Centro Pokemon. According to the source, it looks like the bag will be limited, but we don’t know if this means that if the game instantly transports items, you find in the open to your storage. Players could very well find themselves making multiple trips to storage locations to drop items off that they may need in the future. Likewise, if this does end up being an accurate leak, then some fans might find Pokemon Legends: Arceus to be quite a bit more complicated.

For now, fans have been waiting on the game’s launch date. Currently, Pokemon Legends: Arceus will be releasing exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. However, players interested in picking up a game copy will find it available on January 28, 2022. Meanwhile, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl will be released on November 19, 2021.

