Hogwarts Legacy Appears In PlayStation Teaser Video

Harry Potter fans have been waiting for the upcoming release of Hogwarts Legacy. After first getting unveiled during a PlayStation 5 event in September of 2020, it was stated that the game would hit the marketplace later that year. However, that didn’t happen, as a delayed announcement showcased that the Hogwarts Legacy title wouldn’t be available until sometime in 2022. Since then, we haven’t seen much about the game.

Hogwarts Legacy doesn’t have much in terms of marketing material. However, a new teaser reel for PlayStation came out online this past Friday. It wasn’t much, so don’t get too excited. Posted on the official PlayStation Twitter account, Sony uploaded a video showcasing several PlayStation video game titles. But among the list, there were several instances that we saw Hogwarts Legacy. That doesn’t mean that this game is exclusive to PlayStation. We know that the game is slated to hit Xbox consoles along with the PC platforms.

Still, this is something to remind some PlayStation fans that there is Hogwarts Legacy coming out next year. Perhaps this is a game we’ll see again this year despite missing at E3 and Gamescom. There’s always the chance we’ll get a new game trailer in some capacity. Hopefully, we’ll receive some gameplay footage along with a release date soon.

As mentioned, the game was only slated to launch in 2022. We haven’t seen any details about when the game would hit the marketplace outside of just that launch window. For now, we know that when the game does launch, we’ll see it for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. It looks like fans will have to continue dissecting the game marketing materials released so far, along with speculating about who the antagonist might be.

