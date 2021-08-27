No More Heroes 3 is Last in the Series, Says Creator

The creator of the No More Heroes series has announced that the latest game in the series, the just-released No More Heroes 3, will be the last one in the series. Goichi Suda, a.k.a. Suda51, the auteur behind Travis Touchdown, has announced on Twitter that this game is the final one, and bids a fond farewell to Travis and the series as a whole.

The goodbye opens with a joke about the game’s title: “This game is called No More Heroes 3 Final Bout: All-Out Galactic War. Or it was going to be called that, but the subtitle was just too long so we ended up taking a hint from the Rocky series and simply going with No More Heroes 3 instead.” Suda goes on to lay out exactly how “Final” this “Final Bout” is.

“As hinted at with the ‘Final’ thing, Travis Touchdown will finally be coming to the end of his final battle, and will be embarking on a much-deserved, long journey. Join him as he goes absolutely buck wild in the Garden – no, Cosmos of Madness! Now, carrying with it a thousand thoughts, I run along the Thunder Road once more. As one journey ends, the crimson bike falls into a deep sleep. Goodbye, Travis. Goodbye, No More Heroes. Goodbye, fleeting moments and days. Farewell to all Travis Touchdowns everywhere.”

Sentiments aside, that’s a very Suda51 way to say goodbye, isn’t it? This is the fourth game in the series, despite the title, and features Travis taking on a group of Earth-invading aliens. Gamers were initially a little wary due to the fact that reviews were embargoed (which means that press agreed not to release it before a certain time) for several hours after the game itself launched. Developers Grasshopper Manufacture eventually relented and moved the review embargo forward a day.

