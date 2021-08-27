Grand Theft Auto 6 Character Potentially Leaked By Voice Actor

Grand Theft Auto fans are scavenging for any details they can get about the next installment. We’ve been stuck with Grand Theft Auto V since 2013, and it’s left a yearning for that next mainline release. However, Rockstar Games has yet to give fans anything to expect for Grand Theft Auto VI. Today, we’re finding out that a voice actor might have unveiled a character for the next thrilling installment. But, of course, it’s uncertain if this character is attached to the next mainline installment or perhaps another DLC set to launch on Grand Theft Auto Online.

Dave Jackson alerted online that after speaking with producers, he is officially taking the role of Captain McClane. This will be a police chief in what Dave Jackson calls the new Grand Theft Auto series. Again, it’s uncertain if Dave Jackson means the next mainline installment or a new update release for Grand Theft Auto Online. Regardless, this has sparked attention online.

A voice actor by the name of "Dave Jackson" has claimed he's playing the role of "Captain McClane" in the next GTA title (presumably GTA 6 VI).



I've reached out to Dave for further comment. pic.twitter.com/3AX1BJSN88 — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) August 27, 2021

Tom Henderson, a credible industry insider, was able to contact Dave. But failed to find any significant evidence to back up the claims made. Again, this has left fans wondering if this voice actor is attached to Grand Theft Auto VI, then perhaps we’re relatively far out from an actual launch date for this game. Still, we know that Rockstar Games is working on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S Grand Theft Auto V releases. Those platforms, will see the game on November 11, 2021.

Meanwhile, there are also rumors and speculation that Rockstar Games is remastering past installments. The rumors are that Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas are being remastered. If this goes well, we could potentially see a remaster release of Red Dead Redemption also hit the marketplace. Hopefully, the remastered editions of these games will help tie players over until that next significant installment gets its big debut.

