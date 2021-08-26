Cosplay Spotlight: Cyberpunk 2077 Evelyn Parker – Bluejay

Bluejay

Cyberpunk 2077 might not have had a grand launch. CD Projekt Red could have used a more extensive delay to free out this game’s bugs and technical problems. Still, the title was full of incredible views and exciting characters. While it’s easy to remember the glitches of Cyberpunk 2077, chances are you can also recall some of the more iconic characters you met throughout the campaign. These characters are what helped flesh out Night City as a bustling place full of schemes and dangers.

One of those characters that played a massive role in the video game narrative was Evelyn Parker. This character was a doll that worked at Clouds, although her aspirations were always for something bigger and better. After receiving information about a biochip that contained legendary Night City citizen Johnny Silverhand engram, Evelyn plans to obtain the chip for a deal with NetWatch. It’s not easy living in Night City, and it looked like Evelyn could get a new life and protection from NetWatch after the deal was complete.

I’ll refrain from spoiling anything more in case you haven’t picked up Cyberpunk 2077 quite yet. However, I would like to highlight a fantastic cosplay of the iconic character. We recently found Bluejay’s take on Evelyn Parker. This individual did a great job of replicating the look of the character. You can spot the iconic bright blue hair, the full jacket, and the bright sequin dress. Likewise, a close-up shot also showcases that Bluejay paid attention to detail by adding the necklace jewelry.

Of course, this cosplay was also the work of Bluejay’s photographer Dana Kae. Thanks to Dana Kae Photography, the images were able to capture the tone and vibe of Night City with the help of neon hues in the background. To catch more of Bluejay’s cosplay, feel free to view their Linktree right here. Likewise, you can view Dana Kae’s work on their official website Danakae.com.