Saints Row Reboot Announcement Celebrated With Free Copies Of Saints Row: The Third Remastered

Just yesterday, we had the big Gamescom Opening Night Live stream. This came with plenty of new video game reveals and announcements. However, Saints Row was one of the game IPs we’ve been waiting to see showcased at the event. It was teased that this IP was going to receive a reboot before the event.

That tease was accurate as we are getting a reboot to the franchise. Saints Row is going to feature a new cast of characters and a new location. Unfortunately, we have only received one trailer for the game so far. As a result, details for the title are pretty limited. With that said, there are all kinds of excited about this upcoming video game installment, and we should start seeing more marketing materials pop up. In the meantime, to help celebrate this extensive video game announcement, Epic Game Store is offering a free copy of Saints Row: The Third.

To celebrate the announce of the rebooted Saints Row franchise, we're giving away the classic Saints Row: The Third, totally FREE! What're you waiting for?! https://t.co/JBhhbd2SvI pic.twitter.com/erOF61aKKd — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) August 25, 2021

Players can pick up a copy of Saints Row: The Third Remastered entirely for free right now. Likewise, this game will be available for players to claim a copy until September 2, 2021. When the date hits, we’ll see the game go back to being a premium title to purchase. If you haven’t already made an account on the Epic Games Store, it’s well worth it to claim the free games.

Each week Epic Games Store offers players a new free video game title or two. These are premium paid titles that are provided for a week altogether for free. All players have to do is claim their copy, and from there, the game is yours to keep forever. Even if you have no interest in the game, claiming a copy will keep it in your library. This way, you might have something new to play or try out while you wait for that next anticipated game.

