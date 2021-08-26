Call of Duty Warzone Just Banned 100,000 Accounts

When it comes to online competitive multiplayer games, it easily attracts the attention of cheaters. We see it all the time as cheat providers make off with plenty of profit while also making sure there are enough updates prepared to help keep accounts safe. Unfortunately, that’s not the case for the latest wave of bans. Raven Software confirmed on Twitter that a massive ban wave just hit Call of Duty Warzone.

According to the official Raven Software Twitter account, Call of Duty Warzone has been freed of 100,000 cheaters. This latest wave of bans was meant to take out the repeat offenders found cheating along with cheat providers at the source. It’s all an effort to cut down on the hackers looking to get an edge on the competition. But, of course, when this happens, it’s usually not very long before a new swarm of cheating software hits the internet. Players are then able to get the latest software and continue playing Call of Duty Warzone.

🚫 Over 100,000 @CallofDuty accounts were banned yesterday – targeting repeat offenders and cheat providers at the source.



More updates to come across #Warzone. — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) August 25, 2021

We’re not sure just how many cheat providers are finding their software useless at the moment. Likewise, this latest ban wave will make the gameplay a bit more even this time around. Regardless, it’s a suitable warning that you very well may find your account banned if you mess around with cheating software. But, of course, we’re already seeing other cheat providers hitting the internet with claims that they have software ready for the upcoming Battlefield 2042.

Time will only tell just how quickly we’ll start seeing cheat software showing up for the next Call of Duty installment. We know that Call of Duty: Vanguard is in the works and will be the next big title release this year. If you haven’t seen this game in action, we had the extensive gameplay reveal just yesterday during Gamescom Opening Night Live. You can check out the video footage for the gameplay reveal right here.

Source