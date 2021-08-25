Horizon Forbidden West Delayed To February 2022

Horizon Forbidden West fans who have been waiting on the game made an appearance during Gamescom ONL. The stream kicked off the event, which covered all kinds of different games. However, among the list of those games was Horizon Forbidden West. Unfortunately, we didn’t get any new gameplay footage or feature announcements. Instead, what was showcased was the latest official release date.

Much like several other studios, Guerrilla Games was hit with the pandemic. Everyone was transitioning from working under the same office to at home. This prompted some delays to show up. It was rumored for a good while now that Horizon Forbidden West would get delayed out of this year. We didn’t get any confirmation on that rumor until today. Guerrilla Games took the opportunity at Gamescom ONL to unveil Horizon Forbidden West has been pushed to February 18, 2022.

Surprise announcement we know you’ve been waiting for: the Enhanced Performance Patch for Horizon Zero Dawn on PlayStation 5 is live now!



🔥 Unlocks 60 FPS Mode

✨ 4K Checkerboard Resolution

🎮 Free for all PS5 players#HorizonZeroDawn pic.twitter.com/HdiuNNBTmS — Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) August 25, 2021

It’s not much of a surprise for fans as, again, we were expecting a delayed announcement. Fortunately, this is early into 2022 rather than just a launch window of 2022. For fans waiting on the game, this delay should hopefully translate to a better overall gameplay experience. Unfortunately, we don’t know just when we’ll see this game pop back up in public.

As a result, we might be waiting a bit before getting a new trailer highlighting the game. Despite the game being delayed, Horizon Forbidden West is still set to launch on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles. Again, you can expect this title to launch on February 18, 2022.

