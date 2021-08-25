Halo Infinite Release Date Supposedly Leaked

Halo Infinite is one of the most anticipated Xbox exclusives still slated to launch this year. Unfortunately, the game didn’t hit the marketplace alongside the Xbox Series X/S console releases. Now, it’s been a waiting game to see just when the title will be officially launching. We recently had a development update video along with Xbox’s Gamescom stream. Neither of the two had any information about a release date for this game.

A new leak has appeared online, suggesting that Halo Infinite will launch on December 8, 2021. This comes from a leaked image for a Taiwanese online shopping retailer. This might be a legitimate release date, but again it’s only a rumor for now. In the past, 343 Industries, along with Xbox head, Phil Spencer, has claimed that players should receive this game at some point this holiday season. There is no concern about delaying the game, but the specific release date has yet to be decided.

With that said, it was a game that almost had another delay. It’s no secret that the development team has been working hard on Halo Infinite. After the fan feedback from Halo Infinite’s original gameplay showcase, the developers have been adjusting the gameplay experience. We almost saw a delay because there are two elements of the game that are not done yet. As a result, the developers are opting to scrap the features from a launch build.

The two features scrapped are Forge mode along with campaign co-op. These are just scrapped from the launch build of the game so you will receive the features. We know that the developers will be bringing these features out into the game in seasonal updates. Currently, we don’t have a specific release date for the game quite yet and hopefully, that changes soon. But for now, we do know that Halo Infinite will launch for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.

Source