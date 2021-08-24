Dying Light 2 Stay Human Has An Official RTX Trailer

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is nearing its release this year. We’ve seen the game teased for a good while now, but we have a brand new teaser today. It’s not one to highlight anything new mechanic or storywise. Instead, this is a teaser to show off how Dying Light 2 Stay Human will look when using RTX. It’s quite the difference when enabled, and the video trailer offers a few notable highlights to this setting.

RTX has been used in a variety of video game titles. It allows ray-tracing reflections, and with it, you get a better overall immersion. Lighting and shadows look incredibly realistic. You can find whatever image shadow cast along different dynamic structures. Puddles and glass panes can reflect as well, giving players some rather remarkable visuals. In fact, the trailer also highlights that even trees swaying in the wind will cast the appropriate animation shadows.

This is just a tiny taste of how the world will look when players go through Dying Light 2 Stay Human with RTX on. If you haven’t been paying too much attention to this game, players will find that this title takes place over two decades after Harran. With the virus spreading worldwide, players will end up in The City, one of the last safe-havens.

Players are given the ability to change the city. It’s been noted in the past that this game will feature plenty of choices and consequences. The developers have put a heavy emphasis on choices since none of them are necessarily good choices. Instead, players will have to live with whatever happens due to the decision. Dying Light 2 Stay Human launches this December 7, 2021. When the game releases, players can expect it for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

