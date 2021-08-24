Battlefield 2042 Already Has Cheat Software Being Sold Online

One of the more anticipated FPS games to hit the marketplace this year is Battlefield 2042. There is a massive fan base waiting on the next installment. Likewise, this franchise doesn’t operate like its biggest competitor, Call of Duty. Rather than having a brand new installment for players to enjoy annually, a release happens ever few years with DLC to help support the game. Fans are already waiting to get their hands on a copy of the game. Likewise, it looks like there are plenty of cheaters eagerly awaiting for the installment.

A popular source for Battlefield hacks already has software available for Battlefield 2042. This is pretty terrible news for EA, who is banking on a successful launch. Likewise, as I’m sure you are already aware, this is a game based all around multiplayer. As a result, this is a competitive FPS game that should have a pretty even playing ground. Unfortunately, since the cheat software is already available, this might translate to a difficult launch.

Reports suggest that this source has been putting out cheats for the Battlefield franchise since 2006. Having this experience is allowing the team to create hacks before the game is available. Furthermore, the group will have several updates available. With these updates, hackers are hopeful that bans won’t hit their accounts. Of course, it might only be a matter of time before EA is able to catch these compromised accounts. When that happens, a slew of bans will likely go out.

We’re hopeful that the launch is a success with little to no cheaters racking up wins. But, for now, all we can do is wait and see. Still, we’re bound to see some cheaters emerge just like any competitive online game. Currently, Battlefield 2042 is set to launch on October 22, 2021. When the game releases, you can expect it for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

