Destiny 2 Witch Queen Teaser Confirms Leaked Info

Bungie has released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming Witch Queen expansion for Destiny 2, and the teaser not only gives a time and date for the big reveal of the upcoming expansion, it also confirms the appearance of a major villain who’s not been seen up to now. How much of her they’re going to show during the reveal event, however, isn’t exactly clear, but it’s going to be more of her than we’ve seen so far.

Savathun the Hive Queen has long been a major figure in Destiny lore, and this is the first time players will be able to catch a glimpse of her. She appears to be walking into a pool full of decaying corpses, with a truly extra crown and regalia on her head. She says “Truth is a funny thing.” And that’s it, that’s the teaser — truly, it lives up to its name. There’s a lot more to Savathun that most Destiny fans will recognize.

Her appearance was leaked ahead of the official reveal on the Destiny Twitter, and it’s just one of seemingly many Destiny-related leaks that have turned out to be true recently. There was the infamous “notepad leak” which revealed almost two seasons’ worth of events before they actually happened. There was another leak not too long ago that contained everything revealed in the notepad leak and more. Not everything that’s been leaked has been confirmed, but there’s still tomorrow’s show.

The reveal event tomorrow is likely to show more of the upcoming season, called Season of the Lost, which will feature the return of Mara Sov (as confirmed by Bungie itself, following yet another leak). We’ll also likely have some idea of what we’re going to see in the Witch Queen expansion, and we’ll also likely see more of Savathun there. The show starts tomorrow at 9 am Eastern time.

