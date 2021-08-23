Genshin Impact Update Set for Gamescom Announcement

The latest update for Genshin Impact will likely be announced or at least teased at the upcoming Gamescom show. Given who revealed this information, I think the most likely event is that it’ll be brought up during the opening show. We’re not sure yet what the news will be — though fans are hoping for a Switch announcement — but it likely will be something related to more than just the upcoming end of the Inazuma chapter.

The news was tweeted by Geoff Keighley, who’s going to be hosting the opening event. That means it’s very likely we’re getting an update about the game in the opening night’s event. There’s no word on exactly what the big news will be, just that it’s going to be about the future of the game. Fans have been clamoring for a Switch launch ever since the game was released, so that’s one possible candidate.

The most recent updates for the game have both introduced the Inazuma storyline and set up its finale. Given that it’s set to roll out on September 1, it’ll be happening about a week after the Gamescom show wraps. The new update will feature the ending of the story, as well as release of three new playable characters: the Raiden Shogun, Kokomi, and Sara. The crossover character Aloy will also be available to download for PlayStation players.

If it’s not a Switch release, the new update could also reveal one of the major cities in the game that players have not yet visited, as there are still four of those. It’s highly unlikely to be an Xbox launch announcement, as interesting as that would be, as we have confirmation that MiHoYo intends to make a Switch version and not so much an Xbox version. Either way, we’ll see the game on opening night, on August 25.

