Call of Duty: Vanguard Won’t Be As Big as Previous Games

Call of Duty: Vanguard has already been listed on the Microsoft store page. It makes sense, as the game is due to go on sale in November, so now’s a good time to let players take a look at the game’s requirements ahead of time. At first, players were blowing their stacks at the size of Vanguard listed on the page, but it turns out the game will not be quite as massive as it appeared to be at first glance.

At first glance, however, it appeared the game was going to be an absolute UNIT. Several people, including The Verge’s Tom Warren, spotted a files size of a whopping 270GB listed on the Microsoft The file size listed was for the Call of Duty: Vanguard Cross-Gen Bundle, which bundles together both the Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One versions of the game as well as some other DLC. This would explain the size, as presumably one is not expected to install both versions of the game at the same time.

If you check the individual versions of Vanguard, then it reveals the game is much more modestly sized. The Xbox One version of the game checks in at 75GB, and the Xbox Series X/S version will be 95 GB. The disparity in size is likely from the next-gen version having better graphics.

While it’s not a small game by any means, it certainly seems to be a more manageable size than, say, Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War. Players noticed that that game seemed to only be expanding as time went on, with one Reddit user noticing that it was taking up 220GB of space on their PS5’s storage. It’s possible the same could happen with Vanguard, but I sincerely hope not. We have little enough space on our next-gen SSDs as it is.

