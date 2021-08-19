Call of Duty: Vanguard Trailer Revealed

As promised, the 2021 Call of Duty installment received its official reveal trailer today. Through a special Call of Duty: Warzone event, players who went through the game mission were rewarded with the first trailer. However, if you missed the event, you can now check out the trailer in the video embedded above.

The event overall had players stopping a heavily armored train before having to evacuate the area. After a successful mission, players were given the Call of Duty: Vanguard reveal trailer. This footage showcased several fronts during World War II so we’ll likely be moving around quite a bit in this game campaign. We’re uncertain if this means we’ll be swapping around to different characters or not, but at the very least, it looks like we’ll get to battle through different environments.

Of course, now that the initial reveal trailer is over with, more details should be coming out soon. Likewise, we should hear some information about what is brought over from Call of Duty: Vanguard to the Call of Duty: Warzone installment. For those that pre-order you’ll get open beta early access. Although, according to the trailer, the open beta will happen first for PlayStation.

Furthermore, pre-ordering a copy of the game will get players the Night Raid Mastercraft. This is something you’ll be able to enjoy instantly for both Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone. As for when you can get your hands on Call of Duty: Vanguard, this game is set to launch on November 5, 2021. Are you excited to see a return to World War II, or were you hoping that this year’s installment would have gone to a different era?

Source