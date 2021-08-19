Grand Theft Auto Remastered Trilogy Now Rumored For 2022 Release

So many of us are waiting on the official reveal for Grand Theft Auto 6. Now it looks like Rockstar Games may have something to hold us over. It’s not confirmed, but we might have a GTA remaster collection coming. Initially, these rumored reports were saying these games would be hitting the marketplace later this year. However, a new rumor suggests that these games won’t appear until sometime in 2022.

If you haven’t heard, Kotaku received some news on Rockstar Games from their sources. The development studio is working on remastered editions for Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. These games would be overhauled for a release as a collection that will hopefully be heavy hitters. According to the report, the collection will be releasing this year for a variety of platforms, such as last-generation and the latest-generation of video game console platforms. Even the Nintendo Switch, Mobile, and PC platforms would receive these games.

However, a new report from a credible industry insider, Tom Henderson, has claimed his sources suggested a 2022 release. While the information aligns with what Tom Henderson has heard, the actual release date is not something he believes will happen this year. Instead, players should expect a launch sometime next year. We’re uncertain about the release date, but there’s plenty of anticipation for this remastered collection.

It’s worth pointing out that there is no official word on these games just yet. Again this is only a rumor right now. Likewise rumors suggests Rockstar Games is bringing out a Red Dead Redemption remaster. Of course, this will appear only happen if the Grand Theft Auto collection does well in the marketplace.

