Pokemon Legends: Arceus Latest Trailer Offers Another Glimpse Into The Gameplay

The Pokemon Company said we would see news on Pokemon Legends: Arceus soon. Today we have a new trailer which is finally giving players another glimpse into the game that fans have been waiting for since the start of this year. This next mainline installment is coming in 2022. Today we got another look at some of the Pokemon, both new and old, along with gameplay mechanics.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is the next major installment to the franchise for the Nintendo Switch. The game set in the Hisui region. If you don’t know where that’s at, it’s the region that eventually turns into the Sinnoh region. However, since this game takes place well before other major installments, you won’t find some of the usual tropes we’re used to in a Pokemon game. For instance, there is no Pokemon League. Instead, in this game, players work with a team set out to study wildlife for a Pokedex.

From there, the game will continue to play a bit normally as you can enter battles with Pokemon and likely some rival enemies that will pop up in this open-world installment. Speaking of battles, while players traditionally enter a battle to weaken a Pokemon to catch them, that’s optional now. It turns out that some Pokemon will be caught just by throwing a pokeball in their direction. Additionally, you’ll have to be cautious as to what Pokemon you’ll come across in the wild.

Some Pokemon will be incredibly aggressive. As a result, getting in their line of sight will result in the Pokemon attempting to attack you. Meanwhile, other Pokemon will be more prone to fleeing the area, so to study these wildlife critters, you’ll need to be quiet. For now, it looks like the developers are still planning on a January 2022 release. Players can expect a launch for Pokemon Legends: Arceus on January 28, 2022, for the Nintendo Switch platform.

