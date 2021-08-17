Cyberpunk 2077 DLC Will Finally Get Details Today

Cyberpunk 2077 has been one of the most anticipated video game titles to have come out. This was a messy game to say the least at launch. Overall, it was just a really rough game to play. Some platforms couldn’t even run the game at all. As a result, the plans for Cyberpunk 2077 had changed up quite a bit. The developers had cancelled multiplayer for this game. Likewise, fans are still waiting on DLC information to come out.

Instead, the studio had been working on Cyberpunk 2077’s slew of updates. CD Projekt Red put these out to fix all the issues that made the game so problematic. It’s not clear of bugs yet, but the studio is still sending updates out into the marketplace to get the game closer to what developers had initially planned. The studio is now working on Cyberpunk 2077’s 1.3 updates and we actually got a small sneak peek. This update will again bring out more fixes to the game, hopefully making the gameplay experience a bit more seamless.

Today, the CD Projekt Red studio will be holding a stream. We’ll get more information about what precisely the 1.3 updates will attempt to fix and clear out from this game. Right now, we know that there’s the ability to reset perks and have the minimap adjusted when being used to navigate. Plenty of fans are wondering about the finer details of 1.3, but there’s also quite a few ready to see what the DLC will bring.

Fortunately, we know that the DLC will be showcased today in some fashion. Cyberpunk 2077’s stream later today will have DLC talk, but again we’re not sure what we can expect. Perhaps we’ll get the first DLC announcement and potentially even a release date. All we can do is wait for the stream to begin at 12 PM ET through the official CD Projekt Red Twitch channel.

