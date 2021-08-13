Apex Legends Might Be Getting a New Weapon, As Teased on Dev Stream

Apex Legends players might be getting a new weapon if the recent devstream is any indication. We don’t know yet what kind of weapon, or how it’ll fit into the game or the new Emergence update, but we do know there was something in the stream for which we can’t account. Given how much new content we seem to be getting with the new season, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise.

The weapon was spotted by YouTuber Garret, who pointed out that a weapon part that appeared in the developer stream was listed as being compatible with an unfamiliar weapon, called the “MKA-00.” That doesn’t sound like any of the in-game weapons so far, so perhaps this is a tease? As Garret pointed out, this wouldn’t be the first time a new weapon has been teased in the devstream. As for what kind of weapon it’s going to be, your guess is as good as mine.

Apex has been undergoing some big changes with the new season, which launched earlier in the month, not the least of which was the introduction of a new Legend: Seer, who’s already proving to be a little… unbalanced. Other changes include the new battle pass, and the map changes. The developers also held a Reddit AMA where they spoke about possible changes that are on the way, though nothing they mentioned has yet been set in stone.

However, if that AMA is anything to go by, the devs could rework Fragment at some point in the future, as well as buff Bangalore and Crypto, and find a way to add story to the game. Some players are asking that the developers spend the next season — Season 11 — focusing on quality of life updates like tweaking and bugfixing and leaving the new content for the season afterward.

