Pokemon Presents Confirmed For August 18th

Pokemon fans will finally get a new Pokemon Presents later this month. In addition, we’ll get news on some of the most anticipated upcoming games. This is a welcomed announcement, especially since we haven’t seen much information regarding titles like Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Fortunately, we won’t have to wait much longer before we get a chance to sit in on this presentation, as it’s set to stream next week.

Recently, we reported on The Pokemon Company, stating news for the Pokemon Legends: Arceus will be coming soon. We finally know when the new information rollout will begin as the official Pokemon Twitter account alerted fans of a new Pokemon Presents. This presentation will be taking place next week, August 18, 2021, at 6 AM PDT. Likewise, the tweet states that Pokemon Brilliant Diamond, Pokemon Shining Pearl, and lastly, Pokemon Legends Arceus will be featured. There is a chance other announcements may come as well, but then those are three titles confirmed.

Tune in to our YouTube channel on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 6:00 a.m. PDT for a #PokemonPresents video presentation featuring #PokemonBrilliantDiamond, #PokemonShiningPearl, and #PokemonLegendsArceus!

Fans already know what they are in for when it comes to Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl. After all, these are remakes of Pokemon Diamond and Pokemon Pearl. However, more fans might be excited about the next mainline installment to the franchise, Pokemon Legends: Arceus. This is a brand new entry that takes place long before other video game installments. Likewise, it looks like the developers are changing up some of the aspects of the gameplay.

For instance, Pokemon Legends: Arceus will have an open world. So far, it looks like the focus is building up a Pokedex, but we’re eager to see if more narrative comes out in this Pokemon Presents stream. Fortunately, there might be some familiarity to players as the game will be set in the Sinnoh region. For now, players can tune into the Pokemon YouTube channel to catch the stream.

