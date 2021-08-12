Life is Strange: True Colors Has Been Delayed For Nintendo Switch Platform

Life is Strange blew up in popularity after its first release. Initially developed by Dontnod Entertainment and published through Square Enix, the franchise has pivoted towards developers Deck Nine. These folks brought out Life is Strange: Before The Storm, along with the upcoming launch of Life is Strange: True Colors. Recently, Deck Nine took to the Life is Strange Twitter account and alerted followers that there would be a delay when it comes to the Nintendo Switch platform release.

Yesterday we received the news that the Life is Strange remaster collection has been delayed. The game was going to have enhanced visuals which players could enjoy later this year. It was also a selling point to get the Life is Strange: True Colors Ultimate Edition as this provided the remastered collection of games. Unfortunately, the remastered collection has been pushed back to 2022. Developers cite challenges from the pandemic as the reason for this delay.

Additionally, Life is Strange: True Colors for Nintendo Switch is running a little late.



We won’t be quite ready to release on September 10 – but we still plan to release this year.



Please watch our channels for a confirmed date over the coming weeks! — Life is Strange (@LifeIsStrange) August 12, 2021

With that said, it was believed that there wasn’t anything being adjusted for Life is Strange: True Colors. This new installment was still on track for a release on September 10, 2021. Today, however, we learned that the game will have a delay for the Nintendo Switch platform. That’s a bit of bummer for Nintendo Switch owners hoping to get this game at launch. Likewise, we don’t have a specific release date for the Nintendo Switch game launch.

Fortunately, it does look like the development team still has faith for a 2021 release. We don’t know when but Deck Nine asks fans to keep an eye out on the social media pages for a confirmed date within the coming weeks. As it stands, players should still be able to get Life is Strange: True Colors this September 10, 2021, for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

