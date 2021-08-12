Back 4 Blood Open Beta Officially Begins Today

One of the big anticipated video games coming out this year still is Back 4 Blood. The same development team behind Left 4 Dead will soon be delivering the big spiritual successor. However, fans have been given a chance to play this game a bit before its launch. For instance, there was an alpha build release that was pretty rough around the edges. Now the latest beta has been available for early access players. The way players were able to gain access was to have pre-ordered the game.

If you didn’t get a key from either being a pre-order consumer or was granted early access via a Twitch drop, then you’re not out of luck. Starting today, players will be able to jump into Back 4 Blood through the open beta. There’s nothing stopping players from getting access to this beta, so you don’t have to pre-order a copy of the game. Instead, all you need to do is download the open beta, which will give you access for several days.

This open beta starts today, starting at noon PST. Meanwhile, players will have access to the game until August 16, 2021, at noon PST. That’s enough time to give players a small taste of Back 4 Blood when it officially launches into the marketplace. First, however, we can look back at the past early access beta participant’s reception of the game. There is a mixed reception so far with this game. Some have enjoyed it and can’t wait for the upcoming launch. Of course, the other half of reports are full of areas that need work.

With the open beta, we’ll likely see plenty of new reports online on whether Turtle Rock Studios might be in some trouble when it comes to the upcoming launch. At the very least, players interested in this game could give the title a try to see how the four-player co-op experience will play out. Back 4 Blood will be launching on October 12, 2021, for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

