Grand Theft Auto V Next-Generation Release Won’t Make Players Decide Between Quality And Performance

Grand Theft Auto fans are itching to get new information on the next mainline installment. Unfortunately, we don’t know when Grand Theft Auto 6 will be unveiled. There’s nothing announced now, and only speculation, rumors, and supposed leaks have appeared online. Still, Rockstar Games is working on Grand Theft Auto V once again. This time, however, the game will be hitting the latest generation of console platforms.

There’s no stopping Grand Theft Auto V. We first got the game back in 2013 for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 platforms. From there, it has found ports for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 consoles. Now, Rockstar Games is working on a release for both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. This game has essentially become The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. No matter how many platforms pop up, a port keeps showing up. However, that’s for a good reason, as Grand Theft Auto V was an incredibly popular game. Likewise, Grand Theft Auto Online has made the company a ton of money.

The German Playstation Blog says that GTA 5 will run on 4K 60FPS on the PS5 and Xbox series X 👀 pic.twitter.com/wJpFS1vfbO — GTA 6 NEWS (@GTAVInewz) August 9, 2021

Still, news about what would be added into Grand Theft Auto V on the latest-generation platforms has yet to be unveiled. Today, we’re finding out that PlayStation Germany revealed two small little details. Apparently, the games will run at 4K and 60FPS on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. That hasn’t been confirmed yet, but since this was posted under PlayStation Germany, chances are the news is legitimate.

This will hopefully tie some players over until Rockstar Games is ready to unveil that next anticipated installment. Likewise, we’re bound to see some additional content added into Los Santos to help sway some veteran players to pick this game up once again. But, for now, it’s purely awaiting game on more marketing materials.

Source