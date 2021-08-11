Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Siege of Paris Launch Trailer Shows War-Torn Francia

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla fans have a brand new expansion DLC to get excited for. Tomorrow is the launch date for Siege of Paris, which is adding quite a bit of new content into the game. However, to further get players a bit more hyped, Ubisoft has released the launch trailer for this expansion today. You can check out the footage in the video embedded right above. Of course, we don’t have long to wait before we’ll get a chance to play this DLC.

Siege of Paris is coming out tomorrow, so players will get a chance to try out the new narrative expansion this week. Of course, like most Assassin’s Creed games and expansions, this narrative is a play on actual events. The Siege of Paris is centered around the actual siege that happened back in 845 AD. Players will be following the Viking invasion through West Francia With that said, there’s no telling just how the narrative will play out compared to the actual events.

There’s more content than the narrative here as well. While the story will be based around another Viking invasion, the game DLC itself will bring new weapons, abilities, gear, and enemies. However, there’s also the reintroduction to black box infiltration missions for this game installment. Unfortunately, there are some requirements you’ll need to get through before you’ll get access to this DLC in the campaign.

In order to start the Siege of Paris expansion, players will have to finish Grantebridgescire or Ledecetrescire. From there you’ll get access to this expansion narrative, but that will also mean having a power level capable of getting through the expansion. When the expansion launches tomorrow we’ll have a better idea on just what power level most players are finding suitable for the area.

Source