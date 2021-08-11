Forza Horizon 5 Has New Gameplay Footage Available

The Forza franchise is receiving a new installment this year. Forza Horizon 5 is in the works at Playground Games. We recently got a big reveal this week as well when it comes to the game. While Playground Games has showcased a bit of the game in the past, we now have the entire map. Today, however, we’re looking at some new gameplay footage from professional racing-game YouTuber Don Joewon Song. This footage gives players a little over ten minutes of gameplay. Now players will have plenty of new insight into the upcoming game.

This time around Forza Horizon will be heading to Mexcio. As mentioned, we just received the full map, and it looks to be a massive area to race around in. Just like past installments, players will have various vehicle types, which should come in handy. From the map and footage showcased in the past, we know that Forza Horizon 5 will have diverse terrains. Everything from sandy dunes, lush jungles, rural plains to bustling cities are featured.

The footage, as mentioned, comes from Don Joewon Song. This is an avid Forza fan, and he was able to highlight a section of the map. Unfortunately, not all the terrains were showcased as it’s mainly centered around the desert. Still, this footage looks incredibly detailed. Hopefully, there’s more footage coming soon to offer more insight into the different landscapes. With that said, we don’t have too much of a wait to endure for this game.

Currently, Forza Horizon 5 is set to launch on November 9, 2021. When the game launches, it will be available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. While the game is coming up soon, there’s still plenty of time for Microsoft to showcase the work Playground Games has put into this title. Meanwhile, this is not the only game on Playground Games plate. We know that the studio is working on the upcoming reboot of Fable, an iconic RPG franchise.