Team Fortress 2 Is Being Remade From Fans With Source 2 Engine

Fans can be pretty creative and have expressed their interest in video game franchises by providing their own unique game installments. Some even take a development studio’s incredible work and further enhance it with a custom remake or remaster. Unfortunately, several of these games get shut down before ever having a real chance of being developed. Fortunately, Valve has been pretty great for fans putting in work to their beloved IPs. Today, we’re finding out that the iconic Team Fortress 2 video game is getting remade by fans through the use of Source 2. Currently, the name for this game remake is Team Fortress: Source 2 Project and their going by the development team name Amper Software.

Team Fortress 2 is a pretty older game at this point. While the game might not be as well marketed today, there’s still a massive fan base. Now it looks like the fans are remaking the game through the Source 2 engine. This game released back in 2007 so it’s quite a bit older. However, the Source 2 engine is relatively new as it was first used with the Dota 2 release in 2015. With this new engine, players could see improved visuals along with physics.

Of course, like any video game project, development has a long way to go. As a result, there are seemingly plenty of openings to help out with the development. Although fans can catch the latest development updates on their official website rather than actually working on the project. Again, you might be waiting a good while before actually getting to play this game.

We’re uncertain just how long this game will take to get out into the marketplace, but there are plenty of video game titles using Source 2 right now. If you want to get an idea of how the game could potentially look, the latest video game released using Source 2 by Valve is Half-Life: Alyx. Although, you can jump into Team Fortress 2 right now. It will be the original edition for this game but it’s available for free through the Steam digital marketplace.

