Halo Infinite Will Feature Wacky Cosmetics According To Industry Insider

The Halo franchise has been around for ages now, and fans are getting ready for the next mainline installment. Recently, this game had its first flight beta. Selected players could try out the multiplayer component of the game by facing bots. This game doesn’t have a release date yet, so there’s likely plenty of time to unveil more details before it launches. With that said, an industry insider has claimed the game will feature some wacky cosmetics.

Tom Henderson is a game journalist and credible industry insider. Recently, Tom has spoken about the upcoming Halo Infinite game cosmetics. Since the multiplayer aspect of Halo Infinite is free to play, it’s not surprising to see cosmetics get plenty of attention. We’ll likely see plenty of cannon and classic cosmetic pieces from the past video game installments. Although, you can probably expect a few wacky cosmetics as well. The industry insider compared Halo Infinite’s cosmetics to the likes of Apex Legends.

If you think #HaloInfinite cosmetics are going to be "true to the franchise", you're in for a surprise. It seems like they are going down a similar route to Apex Legends to me, with a lot of wacky stuff. One skin appears to be a snowman to release around Christmas for example. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) August 10, 2021

Apparently, there are even themed cosmetics planned, such as a snowman for the holiday season. But, of course, there’s nothing official on the matter yet. So far, the response to the recent comments has been relatively positive. Fans seem to be okay with not only cannon cosmetics but some exciting and fun skins as well. So it should be interesting to see if we’ll get some crossover skins much like Fortnite in the future.

This is far from the only rumors and speculation about Halo Infinite. One of the other more recent rumors circulating the web is a battle royale game mode. This is only speculation right now as there’s nothing official confirming a battle royale mode. Rumors also suggest the battle royale mode will be connected to the campaign. We’ll simply have to wait and find out if we’ll see this game mode added into the mix.

