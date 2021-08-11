Among Us Developers Debunks Fortnite Crossover

In 2020 fans couldn’t get enough of Among Us. This deception game came out in 2018, but it was only in 2020 that it saw the breakout success. Now the developers are working hard to continue delivering compelling content for players. However, it was looking like Among Us was also going to receive a big crossover event. Recently the internet blew up with fans pointing towards datamine files that indicated Fortnite would have a crossover event with Among Us. Unfortunately, that’s not the case, according to InnerSloth.

InnerSloth finally took to their Twitter account and decided to set the record straight. When a fan asked about the crossover event, the development studio admitted they had no clue where the rumor started. While the developers would find the crossover event an incredible experience, there is nothing in the works. Some fans find the developers’ response a bit suspect since the datamining files strongly indicate an Among Us crossover. However, it doesn’t look like an official announcement has been made quite yet.

i dont know who spread this rumor but it isn't true haha, would be super cool though — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) August 9, 2021

That’s a bit of a bummer for fans of the two franchises. Fortnite has featured countless crossover events in the past. These included movies, music, to even other video games. Since Among Us has become a worldwide hit, perhaps all this new attention could sway a crossover event with Fortnite later on.

Things have not been looking all too well for Among Us fans. We just got word from developers claiming that there are no plans for a Fortnite crossover. However, there was also rumor suggesting an Among Us animated series was in the works. Unfortunately, the television show has been debunked as well. With that said, the developers have teased the next big update with a small image for Among Us fans, so new content is coming. Perhaps all the excitement over a crossover event and a television show will sway these ventures into actually happening.

