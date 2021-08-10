Horizon Forbidden West Delay Rumors Ramp Up After PlayStation Germany Tweet

When it comes to Horizon Forbidden West, it was originally unveiled that the game would launch before 2021 wraps. Likewise, the highly anticipated sequel is coming to both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Now rumors are suggesting we won’t see the game until 2022. This started out with some credible journalists with sources close to the game development. However, another clue has surfaced online that might also indicate Guerrilla Games is coming out with a delayed announcement soon.

The latest clue comes in the form of PlayStation Germany. After posting a new blog post highlighting the 2021 PlayStation releases, fans will spot Horizon Forbidden West as missing. This is leaving plenty of fans feeling like their next adventure with Aloy might not be coming to the marketplace as soon as they had initially hoped. Again, nothing is official at the moment, so Horizon Forbidden West could still release this year.

Hopefully, we get the official word soon as to if we can expect Horizon Forbidden West this year or not. It wouldn’t be too surprising to see a delayed announcement. We’ve seen many games get postponed due to the pandemic pushing studios to work at home rather than at the studios.

Regardless, the game will be coming to both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 platforms, as mentioned earlier. That alone might be a relief as it’s still challenging finding stock available for PlayStation 5 units. Although, the last we have heard in terms of PlayStation 5 units, Sony confirmed that 12 million more PlayStation 5 units would hit the marketplace during this fiscal year.

