Atomic Heart Has Reached The Final Stages Of Development

A game that has slowly gained the attention of players all around the world is Atomic Heart. This is an upcoming FPS title that will feature a linear game narrative. We haven’t seen a launch window for this game. As a result, it’s been tough to grasp just when development would be wrapping up. Fortunately, it looks like the development studio is ready to announce that they have reached the final stages of development.

This might not be a release date announcement, but at the very least, we are a whole lot closer to a launch date than before. Mundfish recently commented on the game’s FAQ section of their official Discord channel. The developers noted that they didn’t want to alert fans of their actual planned launch dates. Instead, the studio felt that announcing dates would be careless as they could end up having to delay the game. Of course, by delaying the game there would be more work on the developers. After all, there would have to be plenty of rescheduling with publishers and services like Game Pass.

Instead, the studio is happy to announce that they have reached the point in development where they are actively polishing the game. This means Mundfish has reached the final stages of development. This means we should get an actual release date soon. Furthermore, the developers have noted that while this is a linear game, DLC will be considered post-launch.

Again, Atomic Heart might be an indie game, but this has gained a worldwide following. Set in an alternate reality, the Soviet Union is going strong, and players will be taking the role of a KGB agent that’s mentally unstable. So far we know that our protagonist is given orders to investigate a manufacturing facility that’s gone quiet. When Atomic Heart releases it will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

