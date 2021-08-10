FIFA 22 Fans Can Soon Get Hold of a Closed Beta Code

EA Sports might be running another closed beta for the upcoming FIFA 22 later this week, and it might also be sending out codes for users. While the rumor is that the beta will run on Wednesday, the company will supposedly be sending out the codes in the next couple of days. If you don’t get it, however, you’ll have to wait a few more weeks before the game launches.

The news comes courtesy of FIFA leaker FUTZoneCentral, who says that the closed beta is set to launch on Wednesday of this week. There’s already been a FIFA 22 beta, but it was canceled abruptly after details about the game began to leak. However, it seems that EA Sports is planning to run another beta, or at least so this leak says. As for who will be invited to the closed beta, the rumor is that EA is sending out codes at random.

Supposedly, the beta players will receive their codes via email. Dualshockers has said that users who sign up for EA’s email alerts might be more likely to get codes in the beta, but we don’t know for sure if it works because I can’t independently verify that it will actually increase your chances. It could just feed you a number of increasingly well-targeted email ads.

If you don’t get into the closed beta, then luckily you won’t have too long to wait, because the game itself is set to launch on October 1 on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. The game is supposedly adding several new features, including an expanded and in-depth single-player career mode where you can create your own club, the ability to play as women in Pro Clubs mode, and improved animation based on motion capture called HyperMotion Technology.

