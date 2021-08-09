Halo Infinite Download Size Leaks Online

Halo Infinite is one of the more anticipated video game titles coming out into the marketplace this year. While the development team at 343 Industries was initially pushing for a launch alongside the Xbox Series X/S, fan feedback forced the studio to delay the game. Fortunately, things have turned around for the development studio. Recently, the studio held a rather positive technical test for select fans. We got plenty of new details about the game during that beta. But today we’re finding out that the download size for Halo Infinite has leaked online.

This news comes from Wiredup Report who has come across an Xbox page for Halo Infinite. Within the page, it’s unveiled that Halo Infinite will take just over 97GB of storage. That’s quite the big download size, but that’s also not counting any day one patch if this title launches with one. Usually, that’s been the case for games to have a day one patch to further iron out the bugs and issues. Regardless, this will make the largest download size for a Halo video game to date.

We’re still waiting on the launch date for the upcoming Halo Infinite video game title. Although, the game should be launching this year. In fact, Phil Spencer has felt confident that a holiday season release is still expected despite not having an internal release date. So perhaps we’ll get news of a launch date soon, along with confirmation on this download size being legitimate.



In other news regarding Halo Infinite, the title recently had its first flight. However, that might not be the last flight as we might have a new beta in the works. If that happens, we can expect more multiplayer gameplay with PvP elements. Unfortunately, there are no specific details as to when or if there will be another flight. So, for now, it’s a waiting game, but when Halo Infinite does launch, we can expect the title to be available for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

Source