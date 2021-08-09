Dying Light 2 Devs Shut Down Hopes of Original Game Next-Gen Release

For gamers who were hoping that the original Dying Light might receive some attention now that its long-awaited sequel is finally close to release, you’re going to end up being a little disappointed. A member of the development team has confirmed in a recent interview that, even if such a thing were to happen, it wouldn’t happen for a while because the devs are focused on finishing Dying Light 2 as well as an unnamed project.

The original Dying Light was released in 2015 on PS4 and Xbox One. It was capped at 30fps, meaning that it can’t take advantage of the higher framerates offered on the new PS5 and Xbox Series X/S (though Dying Light reportedly works with the Xbox’s FPS Boost feature). There’s a chance that the game could eventually receive a next-gen boost, or even a next-gen port, as other games have recently.

However, it won’t happen any time soon. In an interview with MP1st, level designer Piotr Pawlaczyk said of the next-gen port idea: “​​Right now we are focusing on the release of Dying Light 2 Stay Human and other projects. So nothing to say at this time but we hear our fans and we know they are waiting for this kind of information.” Rumor has it the team is going to port the game to Nintendo Switch, however.

You might notice his inclusion of “other projects.” In addition to Dying Light 2, Techland has been hinting for a while that it’s working on something else as well, something it’s not yet officially announced. About five years ago, Techland’s CEO Paweł Marchewka announced two games that the studio was working on — though he didn’t say it at the time, one of them was obviously Dying Light 2. The other is an “open-world fantasy game with RPG elements,” which is a complete departure for the developers of Dying Light and Call of Juarez.

