Destiny 2 is Changing Up Its Abilities In Upcoming Season 15

Bungie has announced that it’s making some major changes to character abilities in the upcoming Season 15 of Destiny 2. The new season is expected to launch on August 24, and Bungie is balancing several subclass abilities, but the biggest change is probably the alterations to melee combat. We recommend reading the complete list on the This Week at Bungie post to learn about the new changes you can expect.

The patch notes for this week cover the changes to abilities, while future notes, while future changes will cover armor and mods, and then weapons. In addition to ability balancing, the team is making some changes to abilities in Season 15, including separating charge melee attacks from uncharged attacks. Guardians can now bind these two melee attacks separately.

The patch notes include nerfs and buffs to various abilities, including buffs to Titan Barricades and various adjustments to Stasis. Read the patch notes for a complete list of the ability balances to subclasses, but the gist of it is: “For Season 15, we’ve prepared a slew of balance changes to raise up underperforming subclasses and tone down overperforming subclasses.”

Bungie also acknowledged the Crucible updates that were teased by Joe Blackburn earlier this week, including the legacy maps that were coming in future seasons. They also added that they have long-term plans for ability changes beyond this Season: “Our philosophy for ability design is that abilities should complement the core combat of Destiny but not dominate it. It should enhance the game’s gunplay but not replace it. The changes we’re introducing in Season 15 will help set the stage for those larger systemic ability changes. In the coming seasons, we’ll be focusing on adjusting how often abilities can be used in the Crucible specifically. Please stay tuned for more info about that.”

