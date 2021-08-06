Elden Ring Finally Has A Steam Page

Easily one of the most anticipated games coming out next year, 2022, is FromSoftware Elden Ring. The folks that brought out the iconic Souls franchise have a new thrilling title that fans can’t wait for. Now Elden Ring fans can rejoice as it has finally received a Steam page. If you planned on getting the game through the Steam digital marketplace, then you can finally add it to your wishlist. It also features some short descriptions of what players can expect when the game launches.

FromSoftware has another thrilling and challenging journey awaiting players. Likewise, the lore was built up with the help of George R.R. Martin. If that name doesn’t ring a bell, George R.R. Martin is the author responsible for the works adapted into HBO’s Game of Thrones. The Steam page premise doesn’t offer too much of anything we didn’t already know. FromSoftware highlighted that there is a big world full of different environments and dungeons.

Likewise, players are bound to find some fun with the character creation. Here players can build up their character and tweak not only the gear but the playstyle as well. Not only will players have the ability to take a more traditional brute warrior, but you’ll also have spellcasting. Another note that FromSoftware wanted to ensure players knew about was that this game will feature multiplayer. Players will find a unique asynchronous online element in Elden Ring.

We don’t have to wait too far into 2022 before the game is available for players. Currently, FromSoftware is pushing the game out into the marketplace on January 21, 2022. That’s, of course, if nothing makes the game developers delay the title. When Elden Ring launches, you can expect it for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

