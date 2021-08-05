Far Cry 6 Players Will Have to Explore the World Like Real Guerrillas

Far Cry 6 is an open-world title, just like its predecessors in the series. So it’s expected that players will be exploring a huge open world. However, according to the game’s world director, they will be expected to do more exploring, and that doing so will be key to the story. It’s not just a matter of experiencing all the game has to offer, but it will instead be a part of the main character’s endeavors to depose the country’s dictator.

World director Ben Hall said in a recent interview with Gamereactor that exploration will play a key role in the gameplay: “Exploration plays a huge part of our game. It’s got a lot to do with the fantasy wrapper of this modern guerilla revolution. One of the things that we researched was that guerillas need to take things that they’ve got around them and utilise them to the best of their advantage, so we really wanted to capture that with the world itself and have the player be able to explore the open world and find interesting things, find information and really scout the world out for themselves as they’re exploring the open world.”

Again, having a massive open world full of things to find in a Ubisoft title is not news, but the potential that it could have an effect on the moment-to-moment to gameplay could be interesting. Previous Far Cry series haven’t really seemed to put a lot of stock in characters using the environment to their advantage, outside of the normal constraints of stealth gameplay, and it’d be interesting to see if Far Cry 6 is different.

Hall also acknowledged that there are similarities between Far Cry 6 and previous games in the series, such as Far Cry 2 and Far Cry 3. Of course, there’s a difference between exploration for its own sake and exploration for the story’s sake. We’ll have to wait until the game is released on October 7. The game will launch on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Amazon Luna, and Google Stadia.

Source