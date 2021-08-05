Destiny 2’s Crucible is Getting New Maps and Modes Soon

If you’re not happy with the state of Destiny 2’s PvP gameplay, then it looks like there’s hope on the horizon for you. A Bungie director has stated that there are planned updates to the Crucible and PvP play. At some point in the relatively near future, we will also be getting new maps and modes, with the potential to get them consistently thereafter.

Bungie’s assistant game director Joe Blackburn tweeted about the new updates coming to the Crucible in the next season: “Next season, you’ll continue to see this effort with not only changes to 3-peaking but also what the team has been planning for the revamp of Trials of Osiris (tune in 8/24 for more info)…We’ve gotta keep our foot on the gas when it comes to revitalizing pvp pursuits and keeping gameplay metas fresh. This isn’t something we’ll ever be “done” with. But we know we also have room to grow when it comes to new maps and modes.”

We can also expect not only new maps, but the return of some old favorites: “New maps take time to get right, so to open the faucet for S16, the team is working on porting two vaulted Destiny 2 maps to be compatible with our engine updates… After reprised maps in season 16, season 17 will come with a brand-new map. There are a bunch of new environments in Destiny 2, and we’re excited to start bringing them into the crucible…Finally, after those 3 maps are added to the rotation in 16 and 17, we will be remastering a Destiny 1 map and bringing it to Destiny 2 for the first time in season 18.”

It seems this is part of a strategy to get maps out more consistently. Blackburn added: “If you play pvp, the team wants you to understand that you will be getting new maps and modes every year, and that the cadence of those coming out feels predictable.”

