Far Cry 6 Anticipated Fans Can Playthrough Far Cry 5 For Free This Weekend

There is quite the anticipation for the next Far Cry video game installment. We’re getting to dive into a new location, deal with another tyrant, and there’s bound to be plenty of action-packed moments. What better way to further get hyped up on the next installment than by playing through the last installment? Far Cry 5 will be free for this weekend, so players can stroll through Hope County for the first time if they missed out on the game originally.

Far Cry 5 might not have been the most beloved installment to the franchise. However, it’s the most recent mainline installment outside of the spin-off, Far Cry New Dawn. Here in this game, players are stepping into the role of a junior deputy sheriff who is aiding in the arrest of Joseph Seed. Things don’t go in the law’s favor as they quickly find Joseph Seed taking over the county.

August 5th – 8th is your chance to play Far Cry 5 for free! Jump into Hope County solo or with co-op and take down a doomsday cult to bring back peace to the region. Want to play longer? Pick up the game for up to 85% off! — Far Cry 6 (@FarCrygame) August 3, 2021

Now players are having to free the innocent lives of the county by stopping Joseph Seed and his ploy to force those into his extremist views. Players will have a big map to explore and several different quests to complete. Again, this might not be the most loved installment from the franchise. Still, it should help give some idea of what to expect from this following video game installment.

While players can enjoy Far Cry 5 for free starting August 5 through August 8, Far Cry 6 is slated to release on October 7, 2021. This installment will put players into a fictional Caribbean island called Yara. In the upcoming installment the people of Yara are in danger of a tyrant leader, El Presidente. This character alone has gained popularity due to the actor taking on the role, Giancarlo Esposito. Actor Giancarlo Esposito is known for delivering some truly incredible performances when playing an antagonist.

