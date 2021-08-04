Battlefield 2042 Playtest Rumored To Take Place This Month

One of the more anticipated FPS games coming out this year is Battlefield 2042. This is a hyped-up game because, unlike Call of Duty, the Battlefield franchise doesn’t see a new release each year. Instead, we get one big title along with a series of DLCs and updates. Regardless, it looks like there may be a private playtest coming out this month if reports prove to be true. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like it’s a playtest that very many of us will get a chance to dive into.

The news is circulating online from credible online insiders. Folks like Tom Henderson have noted this beta on their Twitter account, which has been reasonable in the past. At any rate, the beta is apparently private and will only consist of personally invited players. We’re uncertain how likely it will be for players to get an invite, but some lucky few players will get a chance to dive into the game this month.

Actually – My bad. Session 2 on August 13th is 9 hours long, the rest are 3 hours long. So 24 hours total game time. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) August 3, 2021

According to Tom Henderson, the beta is very short as players will only get 24 hours to play the game. The test is also split up into six sessions. So the invited players will have a chance to dive in, play a few hours of gameplay during each session. Unfortunately, we’re uncertain just what content will be available if this beta proves accurate. Likewise, we’re not seeing anything pop up yet on a more public beta happening afterward.

Even if a public beta doesn’t happen, we don’t have too much of a wait to endure before we’re able to dive into this game fully. Currently, Battlefield 2042 is slated to launch into the marketplace on October 22, 2021. When it does release, players can pick up a copy for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

