FIFA 22 Adds Women’s Teams to Pro Clubs Mode

One of the new features coming to this year’s FIFA game is the ability to create and play female football players in the custom Pro Clubs mode. While it’s not the first time female characters have been playable on a FIFA game, it’s the first time you’ve been able to create your own female character in Pro Clubs mode. EA Sports appears to be making a concerted effort to make the series more inclusive. The game is set to launch on October 1 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Stadia.

Pro Clubs mode is the mode where you create and customize your own pro footballer character and join teams of up to 11 players to take on other teams. Female and male player characters can play on the same team together. The ability to select your character’s gender was leaked a few weeks ago but confirmed in a recent video showing off the feature on YouTube.

You could play as a woman in previous FIFA titles, but only in international teams and Volta mode. Electronic Arts has said that inclusion is an important part of this FIFA title. One hopes that further inclusion includes adding female teams in future games, if not FIFA 22 itself. A few weeks ago, it announced it’d added Alex Scott as its first female English-speaking commentator.

Scott said in a press release at the time: “Representation is crucial and the inclusion of an English-speaking female commentator on FIFA is game-changing…It’s an honour to be part of the FIFA gaming institution, alongside some of my brilliant presenting colleagues. Whilst I am the first English-speaking female broadcaster to feature in FIFA, I will certainly not be the last. I know this is just the start of stronger female footballing representation from EA SPORTS and the football community as a whole.”

Source