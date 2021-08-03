Back 4 Blood Beta Footage Released Early

Back 4 Blood continues to build up hype with fans itching to get their hands on the game. Fortunately, we’re not far off getting a chance to try the game through early access and open beta. While we’re just a couple days away from Back 4 Blood’s beta, IGN was able to get some footage ahead of time. So today, we can get a bit more insight into the beta most players will be able to try out. Likewise, it can serve as a refresher of some crucial gameplay elements.

The footage is about seven minutes long and serves as gameplay footage and another look into the mechanics, goals, enemies, and even the card building system. That’s right, if you forgot, Back 4 Blood has a deck system. Players will gain access to unique cards that add a buff to their characters. In addition, players will get random cards to select from their deck throughout the game to incorporate into their character. However, the same can be said with the enemy horde, known as the Ridden, in this game.

We might see some decent change-ups to levels purely from the cards given to both players and the enemy AI. Regardless, manage to get on the early access or jump into the open beta. You’ll get the opportunity to try the gameplay out for yourself. At the moment, from this preview video alone, it looks like the developers have improved on their alpha version.

As it stands, Back 4 Blood early access is set to start on August 5 through August 9. Meanwhile, those who don’t have early access will still get a chance to play through the open beta, which will occur from August 12 through August 16. You and three other players will be able to join together and battle off the Ridden for a few days. However, the game will fully launch into the marketplace on October 12, 2021, for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

