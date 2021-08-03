League of Legend’s Ruined King Event Ends With ‘Absolution’ Cinematic

Riot Games officially ended the latest event in League of Legends with a new cinematic, showing the ending of the Ruined King storyline, at least for the time being. You can see the cinematic in the above video, “Absolution.” It wraps up the event, albeit perhaps a bit succinctly — gamers don’t seem to be too in love with it.

Spoilers for those of you who haven’t seen the above video: The gist of the event is that the Ruined King, Viego, was scouting the world of Runeterra for the soul of his late wife. The event ended with a cinematic showing the battle between Viego and the Sentinels of Light, after which Viego finally revived Isolde. She, however, is none too pleased with what he’s done to get to this point and tells him she does not want to come back to him. She asks Champion Akshan to use the Absolver to put her to rest again and revive the others who had fallen trying to stop Viego.

The reactions online are a bit mixed. Some love the cinematics animation, others are questioning the absence of characters like Yorick, and still others are wondering if this means Viego will eventually come back.

Considering Viego is now bound in Camavor, it looks like this is the end of his story for the moment. Presumably, the reason he’s been left alive is that the game Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, which will presumably be about him, is still yet to be released. Just as an update on that game, a turn-based RPG, it was delayed late last year from its release window in “early 2021” to just “2021” broadly. Considering the year is more than half-over, it’s looking more and more likely we may get another delay announcement for some time in 2022.

