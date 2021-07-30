Deathloop Devs Confirms There are Two Elements To Modify Weapons

Deathloop is one of the more anticipated video game titles coming out this year. Developed by Arkane Studios, fans have plenty of questions left unanswered. To help clear up any confusion or provide more details, Arkane Studios has held an AMA. For example, a fan requested more information about customizing the weapons found while playing through the game. According to the developers, two elements allow players to make adjustments to their arsenal.

Players will have two specific attributes for weapons. There are weapon perks and weapon trinkets. When it comes to weapon perks, these are specific to each gun, so you can’t equip a perk to just any weapon you come across. However, it’s noted that some perks will be available on more than just one weapon. An example of a weapon perk given is creating a cloud of gas wherever a bullet hits. Although, we know that trinkets will be available for any weapon you wish to equip it to.

These trinkets will range in rarity and abilities. Again the developers did give two examples, such as a trinket being able to increase the rate of fire. Likewise, there are more unusual trinkets. For example one trinket will burn off mana against a target. We’re uncertain just how many trinkets and perks there are in this game, but it should allow for some interesting builds.

At any rate, we don’t have too much of a wait to endure before we’re able to play Deathloop for ourselves. Currently, Deathloop is coming to PlayStation 5 and PC on September 14, 2021. Interestingly enough, Arkane Studios is actually one of Microsoft’s first-party studios now. However, the timed exclusivity deal is still being honored as it was announced prior to the Microsoft acquisition.

Source: Discord Arkane AMA