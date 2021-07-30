Horizon Forbidden West Might Be Delayed To 2022

One of the more anticipated video game exclusives coming for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 is Horizon Forbidden West. Expected to release this year, a new report suggests a delay announcement is coming. A journalist claimed sources tell him there’s a chance we’ll see this game pushed into 2022. But, of course, nothing is official right now.

The report comes from Jeff Grubb of GamesBeat. During the Giant Bomb show, the journalist noted that he’s heard Horizon Forbidden West could get pushed into 2022. However, with that said, Jeff Grubb pointed out that it’s not 100% confirmed. From the looks of things, the Guerrilla Games and Sony developers are uncertain if they can get the game out on time with the intended 2021 release. Although chances are with the pandemic that hit the world and caused a transition period out of offices, it could have played a significant role in pushing this game into 2022.

We’ve seen plenty of video game titles get delayed because of the pandemic fiasco. However, according to the journalist, the game might get a delayed announcement during the upcoming State of Play. This is supposedly coming in September, which might have some more reveals of what’s to come. In the meantime, the game is still slated to launch within the year until official word comes out.

As mentioned, Horizon Forbidden West is a sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn. Players are once again stepping into the role of Aloy, who has a new problem to deal with. A plague has started to kill off all life, and if Aloy, along with her tribe, wishes to survive, she’ll need to venture out to find the source. As a result, we can expect plenty of new enemies and location sceneries.

