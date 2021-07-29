Tales of Arise Latest Trailer Shows Off Characters, Cooking, and Fishing

Bandai Namco dropped the latest trailer for its upcoming RPG, Tales of Arise, that shows some of the activities players could get up to during the game. These include cooking, fishing, and unlocking scenes that show the party characters interacting with each other. The game is set to launch on September 10 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

Tales of Arise is the seventeenth game in the Tales series, the 25th anniversary of which is this year. So far, the game has been delayed once, as it was originally supposed to release in 2020. The game was first revealed at E3 2019. The description on the newest trailer reads: “Join the party of heroes from all walks of life, embark on a life-changing quest to discover a world full of possibilities. Which activity are you most looking forward to?”

The Spirit of Adventure trailer shows several of the game’s characters in action, including a skit between hero Alphen and Law. Players can “enjoy the freedom of fishing… cook something delicious… and reap the rewards of the land.” The trailer shows characters cooking, fishing, and apparently running their own farm.

An interview with Yusuke Tomizawa, the game’s producer, was translated by Reddit user kenchan03. Tomizawa confirmed that the fish you catch can be used in the cooking minigame, and added that there are other minigames: “Hootle quests (can get accessories and good items), there are minigames related to battlescore and skill panel.” He also added, about the combat: “Battle system looks flashy but there are many modes depending on your needs. There is an easy mode if you want to focus on experiencing the story. Ultimately there is a full auto mode. You can change the difficulty mid-game if you think you get used to the game.”

Source