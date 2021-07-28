Halo Infinite Technical Preview Scheduled For Today

Easily one of the more anticipated Xbox exclusives coming out this year is Halo Infinite. Unfortunately, it’s been quite the long wait after 343 Industries was forced into delaying the game last year. Missing out on the Xbox Series X/S launch, the delay hopefully transformed their video game into a solid product. Fortunately, fans are now getting invites to the latest flight.

The latest flight is all about multiplayer action. Players can join into battle and test the game out ahead of its launch. That’s as long as you were selected, which you would have needed an account with Halo Insiders Program. While invites are going out to select players, everyone can tune into today’s technical preview. This preview will be taking place later today, and it will give you more insight into the flight.

Tomorrow, we’re going live with the first look at #HaloInfinite’s upcoming technical preview! Hear directly from the team about what’s in store, and how you’ll get in if you’re selected.



🕙 Wednesday, July 28th @ 2PM PT

📺🟣: https://t.co/dda9QxxAU8

📺🔴: https://t.co/ZPEd9AiBUx pic.twitter.com/lQzaZP4Cs1 — Halo (@Halo) July 27, 2021

Through the official Halo Twitter account, the development team at 343 Industries has noted that their Halo Infinite technical preview will be showcasing what they have in store for players. Likewise, you’ll get some information about getting into the game after being selected. This technical preview will be starting at 2 PM PT today. If you’d like to tune in, the preview can be viewed on either the official Halo Twitch or YouTube channels.

In the meantime, for those of you who didn’t get the invite, Halo Infinite is still slated to launch this year. So far, we know it’s slated for the latter half of 2021, but when Halo Infinite does launch, it will be available for PC, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X/S platforms. Meanwhile, it’s been confirmed that the multiplayer aspect of Halo Infinite will be free-to-play. So players won’t need to pick up the base game to play some competitive matches with friends.

Source