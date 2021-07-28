Kena: Bridge of Spirits Has Been Delayed Again to September 2021

Kena: Bridge of Spirits, the upcoming adventure game that looks like a Pixar movie, joins the list of 2020/2021 games that have been delayed. The good news is that the game is only delayed by a month, during which time the team says it’s going to give the game extra polish. The new release date is September 21.

Developer Ember Lab said in the announcement of the delay: “We have made the difficult decision to delay the release of Kena until September 21st to polish the game across all platforms. The team has been working extremely hard and we feel the extra time is critical to ensure the best experience possible. We know many of you are eager to play and we appreciate your patience as the team continues to work on delivering the best version of Kena. Thank you for your amazing support!”

Kena has already received more than one delay, mostly due to the pandemic. Gamers should probably be happy that the game hasn’t been delayed until a nebulous date in 2022, like Resident Evil Re:Verse. Hopefully, a month is enough time for the developers to finally finish the game. It’s set to launch on PS5, PS4, and PC via the Epic Games Store.

Kena joins games like Deathloop, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Riders Republic, Lord of the Rings: Gollum, Hogwarts Legacy, Rainbow Six Extraction, and Far Cry 6 on that list. The reasons for the games’ delays have run the gamut from the pandemic, the struggles of remote work, and a desire to deliver the game in a more polished state. Kena was originally supposed to launch late last year but was delayed first to August, and now to September. The game is now in a very crowded release bracket with Lost Judgment, Diablo II: Resurrected, and the aforementioned Deathloop.

