Cyberpunk 2077 Mod Lets V Crank Up The Radio Outside of Vehicles

CD Projekt Red might not have kept up with the hype and promises for Cyberpunk 2077 at launch. However, the studio is still committed to bringing out a solid product as they continue to deliver updates for this game. While most of us who had finished the game is waiting for another reason to dive into Night City, some mods help bide the time. We know that DLC is coming, but in the meantime, there are plenty of extra minor features and mechanics being added into the game through mods. One of the latest that is catching plenty of attention online is a portable radio.

Cyberpunk 2077 had plenty of problems, but it did have a pretty killer soundtrack. When players took V and hopped into a vehicle, they had a radio with various stations. You could listen to different tunes on the go, but that’s about it. There wasn’t a feature to give V the ability to tune to the radio outside the vehicle. That seems like a missed opportunity since so much of the game is based on technology. We can implement blades that come out of our arms but not have a tiny FM receiver in our heads?

Well, that didn’t sit right with one modder, and they got to work. Today, players who’d like to listen in on their favorite in-game radio station can now do so outside the vehicle. The mod brings out a Pocket Radio so that V can listen in on whatever they please. All players need to follow the install method provided with the mod, and from there, they can toggle a radio hud. With this hud, players can toggle different radio stations and even adjust the volume.

This is far from the only mod that has gained traction online with Cyberpunk 2077. Yesterday we highlighted the mod that brought back wall jumping into the game after developers cut the feature. Of course, you can find countless other mods for Cyberpunk 2077. In addition, there are mods to enhance the game and provide some new content while we wait for CD Projekt Red to release some DLC.

Source